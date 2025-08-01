The Brief Bellevue police are searching for Samuel Hitchcock, 28, in connection with a recent homicide. A 54-year-old man was found dead near a facility building on Southeast Eastgate Way. Authorities urge the public not to approach Hitchcock and to call 911 if he is spotted.



Bellevue police are on the lookout for a man connected to a recent homicide, and are asking the public to stay vigilant amid the search.

Samuel Hitchcock, 28, is wanted in a homicide incident that happened on Southeast Eastgate Way near 139th Avenue Southeast on Wednesday morning.

Officers say they found a 54-year-old man next to a facility building, and preliminary evidence suggests a homicide occurred.

Police say Hitchcock is 5'7", 125 pounds, and was last seen in the Eastgate area near the crime scene on Tuesday, July 29.

If you see Hitchcock, do not approach him and call 911 immediately. Community members can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or through the P3 Tips app.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Bellevue Police Department.

