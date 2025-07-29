The Brief Connor Jon Lacktorin, 32, faces 10 charges for copper wire thefts in Bellevue and Renton, causing $90,000 in damages. Lacktorin allegedly stole and sold 856 pounds of copper wire, using a black Toyota 4Runner for the crimes. He is charged with theft, trafficking stolen property, and identity theft, with his next court date set for August 5.



King County prosecutors filed 10 different charges against a man suspected in a copper wire theft spree in Bellevue and Renton.

Connor Jon Lacktorin, 32, is accused of stealing and selling thousands of dollars worth of copper wire while causing over $90,000 in damages.

Timeline:

The thefts initially centered around a set of Comcast fiber optic cables in Bellevue, happening on Oct. 6, 15, and Nov. 10, 2024. They all occurred at the same intersection of 124th Avenue Southeast and Coal Creek Parkway, near Newport High School in the Factoria area.

Court documents state nothing appeared to be stolen from the cut Comcast cables, however Lumen reported copper wire thefts at the same location. Comcast estimates the cost to repair the fiber optic cables for the three outages was $78,531.

About a month later, another copper wire theft happened in Renton near Liberty High School in the East Renton Highlands. Hundreds of feet of Lumen and Comcast wire were reportedly cut, with a repair cost of over $12,000.

In each theft, a black Toyota 4Runner was spotted at the scene and a man with bolt cutters appeared to load up the car with wires, according to court documents.

After running the 4Runner's plate, officers identified Connor Jon Lacktorin as the suspect, as the car was sold to a "Connor Jon" in the DOL report of sale.

Lacktorin was also allegedly involved in a burglary at an auto upholstery store in Bellevue, where an employee's bag and credit card were stolen. The employee said he was positive Lacktorin committed the burglary, as his 4Runner was spotted at a gas station where the card was fraudulently used, and he was an ex-employee of the business.

Bellevue police arrested Lacktorin after he reportedly shoplifted from a Home Depot. Officers said they could see wiring in the trunk area of the 4Runner, which was parked in the parking lot.

During an interview, Lacktorin claimed he got wire off the ground in the area of the Bellevue thefts, but denied cutting it, court documents state. He also said he was a fentanyl and methamphetamine addict, and admitted "everything in the trunk is mine."

Police say Lacktorin had sold 856 pounds of copper wire for $3,076, and had $3,000 to $5,000 worth of wire in the trunk of the 4Runner. Additionally, officers found branch cutters, axes and machetes in the back of the car.

King County prosecutors have now charged Lacktorin with two counts of second-degree theft, first-degree trafficking stolen property, second-degree identity theft, first-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and four counts of malicious mischief.

Lacktorin has a long criminal history, including a conviction for second-degree arson in 2013. His next court date is scheduled for August 5.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Prosecting Attorney's Office and court documents filed in King County Superior Court.

