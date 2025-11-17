Man shot, killed by law enforcement in Port Angeles, WA

The Brief A suspect with a U.S. Marshals warrant was shot and killed by law enforcement in Port Angeles after allegedly pulling a handgun. The incident involved multiple agencies, and no officers were injured during the confrontation. The Washington State Office of Independent Investigations is leading the investigation into the shooting.



A suspect who had a U.S. Marshals warrant was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Port Angeles on Monday.

The backstory:

Deputies with the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team, and Port Angeles Police Department responded to a neighborhood to arrest a man on a U.S. Marshals warrant for assault.

Port Angeles Deputy Police Chief Jason Viada said the suspect ran away from officers, prompting foot pursuit, during which he appeared to pull out a handgun.

After another series of events, at least one officer fired at and incapacitated the suspect. The man was hospitalized and later died.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Washington State Office of Independent Investigations is now leading an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Police say there is no additional danger to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

