Officials confirm 2 measles cases in Grant County, WA

The Brief Two unvaccinated children in Grant County have confirmed measles infections, likely contracted while traveling abroad, and are currently recovering at home. Health officials identified potential exposure sites in Moses Lake at Confluence Direct Care, Samaritan CareToday, and the Samaritan Emergency Department between March 7 and March 12. Residents who may have been exposed and are not up to date on their MMR vaccine are urged to contact their doctors and get vaccinated, as the shot can prevent illness if given within 72 hours of exposure.



Health officials in Grant County, Washington have confirmed two new measles infections in the county, the latest in a rising surge of cases in Washington this year.

The Grant County Health District says they were notified Tuesday of two confirmed measles cases in Grant County. Both are unvaccinated children from the same household, who health officials believe likely contracted the illness while traveling out of the country.

According to the health agency, one child was hospitalized at first, but now both are recovering at home.

Local perspective:

Health officials say the risk to the public is low, as many people in Grant County have immunity through routine vaccinations.

However, the agency notes the infected children may have exposed others to measles at the following public locations and times:

March 7, 9:20 a.m.–1:00 p.m. : Confluence Direct Care, 840 E Hill Ave, Moses Lake

March 10, 2:20–5:50 p.m. : Samaritan CareToday, 1550 S Pioneer Way, Moses Lake

March 11, 2:15–8:30 p.m. : Samaritan Emergency Department, 2000 S Clover Drive, Moses Lake

March 12, 9:05 p.m.–12:10 a.m.: Samaritan Emergency Department, 2000 S Clover Drive, Moses Lake

Anyone who was at these locations at these times, and are not up to date with the MMR vaccine, would likely become sick between March 14 and April 2. If you are exposed, health officials say you should get the MMR vaccine, which can prevent illness even within 72 hours of exposure.

"Now is the time to make sure you and your family are protected from measles. Check your vaccination records and get up to date with the MMR vaccine," said Grant County Health Officer Dr. Alexander Brzezny. "Measles is highly contagious and can lead to serious illness, but it’s also highly preventable. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at protecting against measles."

What you can do:

If you have symptoms of measles, such as a rash, you are urged to call your doctor immediately. Before going to a clinic, health officials say to call ahead and notify them of your condition.

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