Oregon murder suspect arrested after Sedro-Woolley, WA standoff

The Brief An Oregon murder suspect was arrested Wednesday after an armed standoff at a Sedro-Woolley business. Police say the 47-year-old suspect was wanted in a fatal stabbing and was seen holding a shotgun during the standoff. The suspect was taken into custody after climbing over a fence and will likely be returned to Oregon for prosecution.



Police arrested an Oregon murder suspect following an armed standoff at a Sedro-Woolley business on Wednesday.

What we know:

Sedro-Wolley police officers responded to a welfare check around 2:40 p.m. after a man called 911 making nonsensical statements. The caller later called back and made threats towards himself and others, adding that he was armed.

Earlier in the day, the Sedro-Woolley Police Department was notified about a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing in Cottage Grove, Oregon. That suspect was identified as the 911 caller, and an arrest warrant stated he was armed with several guns.

Police and Skagit County deputies tracked down the suspect and surrounded a business on SR 20 near North Anacortes Road. Officers observed the suspect holding a shotgun inside the business.

Authorities locked down and evacuated the building, isolating the suspect in the beer garden.

Police tried talking to the suspect, but he tried climbing over the beer garden fence. After several unsuccessful attempts, he finally made it over and was immediately swarmed by officers and deputies.

What we don't know:

The 47-year-old suspect is now in custody, though his exact charges are unknown. He will likely be transported back to Oregon to face prosecution in Lane County.

What they're saying:

"We greatly appreciate our partners' assistance in resolving this incident safely," the Sedro-Woolley Police Department stated. "We also greatly appreciate the cooperation of our citizens and business owners."

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