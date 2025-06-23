PCC Corner Market to open in downtown Seattle in July

The Brief PCC is opening a new small format store, PCC Corner Market, in downtown Seattle on July 15. The store will focus on grab-and-go food items and essentials, operating Monday to Friday at Rainier Tower. Opening day will feature free samples, giveaways, and music starting at 9 a.m.



Seattle-based co-op PCC is opening its first-ever small format store in downtown Seattle soon, returning to its previous location.

What we know:

The PCC Corner Market is coming to 4th Avenue and Union Street, with opening day set for July 15. The new, smaller store has a focus on grab-and-go food items and essentials, hoping to make for a quicker and more convenient shopping experience.

The co-op will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rainier Tower.

The Corner Market features PCC's signature selections of fresh food and deli items, along with grocery and pantry staples like dairy, fresh sushi, and beer and wine. Opening day celebrations for the new store will include free samples, giveaways for the first 50 shoppers and music, happening at 9 a.m.

PCC previously closed its downtown Seattle store at 4th and Union in January 2024, but will now occupy the space with a smaller footprint.

"I’ve grown up with PCC, first shopping there with my family as a kid and later as a staff member," said Eli Dorr-Fay, PCC Corner Market’s Store Manager. "The launch of PCC Corner Market represents a new chapter in how we bring fresh, local foods to Downtown Seattle’s residents and workers, and I’m thrilled to be part of it. Returning to this neighborhood offers a unique opportunity to reconnect with the community and help create a welcoming, vibrant space that reflects the heart of the co-op."

The location will have artwork from Andrea Wilbur-Sigo of the Squaxin Island Tribe, which was previously on display at the downtown location.

PCC announced its return to downtown Seattle back in September.

The Source: Information in this story came from a news release from PCC Community Markets and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

