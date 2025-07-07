Pearl Jam drummer steps down after 27 years with Seattle-based band

The Brief Matt Cameron will leave Pearl Jam after 27 years with the band. Cameron has been behind the drums for the Seattle-based band since 1998. Pearl Jam finished their most recent tour in May, and has not announced a new drummer.



Matt Cameron will leave Pearl Jam after 27 years behind the drum kit.

The drummer has been with the Seattle-based band since 1998, and announced Monday morning over social media that he would be leaving the band.

(L-R) Bassist Jeff Ament (facing backwards), drummer Matt Cameron, lead singer, songwriter and guitarist Eddie Vedder and guitarist and songwriter Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam perform live on stage at Moody Center on September 19, 2023 in Austin, Texas Expand

"Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter," Cameron said in a statement. "I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It's been an incredible journey."

Big picture view:

Pearl Jam formed in Seattle in 1990, and has cemented its name in the rock and roll history books and Hall of Fame.

The band – now consisting of Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder, Jeff Ament and Stone Gossard – has been performing live for over 30 years and has released 12 studio albums, most recently releasing ‘Dark Matter’ in April 2024.

In a separate statement, the band reminisced about their decades of music making with Cameron.

"From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer," the band said. "He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music."

What's next:

Pearl Jam has not announced a new drummer to replace Cameron.

The band concluded their Dark Matter tour in May, and does not have any upcoming concert dates.

Lead vocalist Eddie Vedder will perform at the Ohana Festival – founded by Vedder in 2016 – this September.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Pearl Jam website and social media.

