Pearl Jam drops last-minute Seattle concert tickets for Dark Matter World Tour

Great news for Pearl Jam fans. Some production hold tickets were just released for Tuesday's show at Climate Pledge Arena.

These last-minute tickets became available shortly after 1 p.m., and can be purchased at any Ticketmaster point of sale.

The release of these tickets comes as part of Pearl Jam's highly anticipated Dark Matter World Tour. The band, which announced the tour in February, will perform two shows at Climate Pledge Arena, on May 28 and 30. This marks Pearl Jam's first hometown performance in six years, generating significant excitement among fans.

Pearl Jam shared a new song and announced the release of their 12th studio album, "Dark Matter," in mid-February. The album, created in just three weeks at a Malibu studio, is described by the band as channeling the spirit of their lifelong camaraderie and renewed creative energy. The album is set to drop in stores and online April 19.

Band member and lead vocalist Eddie Vedder expressed his excitement during the announcement of the band's latest album, stating: "We’re at this time in our lives when you could do it, or you could not do it, but we still care about putting something out there that is meaningful … No hyperbole, I think this is our best work."

Who is the opening for Pearl Jam in Seattle?

Deep Sea Diver, an indie rock band from Seattle, is scheduled to open for Pearl Jam on May 28 and 30 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The band consists of Jessica Dobson, Peter Mansen, Elliot Jackson and Garrett Gue, and was voted Best of the Year by KEXP listeners in 2020.

May 28 declared Pearl Jam Day

On Tuesday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine declared May 28, 2024, Pearl Jam Day in Seattle and King County.

