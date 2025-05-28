Pedestrian dies after being hit by four cars on I-705 in Tacoma, WA

The Brief A pedestrian died after being struck by four vehicles on I-705 in Tacoma on Tuesday night. The roadway was blocked for four hours and 21 minutes.



A pedestrian died after being struck by four vehicles on I-705 in Tacoma late Tuesday night, authorities said.

What we know:

According to the WSP, the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 705, just south of 11th Street, at around 11:27 p.m.

Investigators said the pedestrian, who has not been identified, was walking southbound in lane one of two on I-705. Four vehicles, all traveling in the same lane, struck the pedestrian.

Authorities said the first vehicle pulled into a parking lot near South Union Avenue and South 23rd Street. The second vehicle came to a stop at the gore point between I-705 and SR-509. The third and fourth vehicles came to a rest at the gore point between I-705 and South 13th Street.

The roadway was blocked for approximately four hours and 21 minutes.

What we don't know:

Investigators say drugs or alcohol were involved but did not release further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

