83-year-old pedestrian killed by hit-and-run SUV driver

An 83-year-old woman is dead following a hit-and-run crash on Monday morning.

Timeline:

Seattle police responded to the scene at 4th Avenue South and South Spokane Street in SODO around 7:45 a.m. on May 5.

Officers have since determined the woman was walking westbound in the crosswalk when she was struck by an SUV attempting to make a right turn.

Police continue looking for the driver they say fled the scene on Monday. Roads in the immediate area of the crash were shut as investigators worked to clear the scene.

Police cordoned off the area until detectives with the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad (TCIS) arrived and processed the scene.

What's next:

If anyone has information, please contact TCIS at 206-684-8923.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

