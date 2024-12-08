26-year-old pedestrian killed in Puyallup, WA crash

A 26-year-old Tacoma mother is dead following a Saturday night crash in Puyallup.

Police received a 911 call from the driver on Dec. 7 at around 11 p.m. The man reported he hit a pedestrian while traveling northbound on South Meridian.

The woman had been driving with her two children when her car broke down in a parking lot. Police believe she was trying to flag down fellow motorists for help when she was hit.

The 31-year-old male driver was evaluated by police. Authorities say he was not intoxicated at the time of the crash and was within the correct lanes of the road.

The victim was transported to the hospital still alive and conscious. However, she died from her injuries about three hours later on Sunday morning.

While an investigation into the full circumstances remains underway, officers did ticket the driver for having a suspended license and no insurance at the time of the crash.

