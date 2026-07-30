Pedestrian struck, killed on SR-167 in Renton, WA

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on northbound SR-167 near the northbound I-405 ramp on Wednesday. Traffic was diverted to northbound I-405 before the roadway reopened.



Troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on SR-167 in Renton on Wednesday.

What we know:

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, troopers responded to the collision on northbound State Route 167 near the northbound I-405 ramp and announced a likely extended closure.

What they're saying:

"Sadly the pedestrian that was struck has died from their injuries," said Johnson. "Please use alternate routes."

Traffic was diverted to northbound I-405 before the roadway reopened.

Featured article

What we don't know:

Further information on the incident is limited at this time.

The Source: Information in this story comes from multiple social media posts by Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes asked to resign by Mayor Katie Wilson

When to watch the Blue Angels fly at Seattle Seafair 2026

Seafair details new security as Seattle mourns deadly shooting

Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes downplays viral reporter clash

Bite of Seattle shooting: Police recover 'ghost gun', Glock 45, more

Tacoma, WA man pleads not guilty in toddler shooting

Why did it take hours for a press conference on the Bite of Seattle shooting?

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.