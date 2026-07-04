250 people sworn in together as US citizens in Seattle for America 250

This Independence Day held an extra special meaning for a group of Washingtonians who can now officially call themselves citizens of the United States of America.

As the nation celebrated its 250th birthday, more than 250 people from 55 different countries were sworn in as new U.S. citizens on Saturday. The group of candidates included nine members of the military.

A diverse representation at Seattle Center

Hundreds of family members and supporters watched and cheered as the annual naturalization ceremony filled the Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center.

Citizen naturalization ceremony in Seattle for America 250 on July 4, 2026

What they're saying:

"Right now, I'm feeling at the top of the world to be part of this nation, America wow," said Dolly Sctia, a newly sworn-in citizen.

Another new citizen, Chirad Phatie, reflected on the process to get to this day. "We came almost 14 years back when we came for a better life," Chirad said.

During the ceremony, each country represented was called out individually, prompting participants to stand up and wave their flags. The diverse roster included 52 people from China, as well as representatives from Argentina, Nicaragua, American Samoa, Belgium and Thailand.

Community leaders welcome new citizens

Several local and federal officials spoke at the event to offer encouragement and emphasize the historical significance of the day.

"I know the weight of this journey that brought you to this moment because your story is my story," U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal told the crowd.

Citizen naturalization ceremony in Seattle for America 250 on July 4, 2026

Mayor Wilson speaks at a naturalization ceremony in Seattle

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson also welcomed the participants, saying, "This is your city, and this is your country."

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell highlighted the unique nature of the American identity during her remarks. "America exceptionalism is that we are a melting pot and that melting pot makes us stronger," Cantwell said.

Achieving the American Dream

The ceremony demonstrated that the path to citizenship is open to people at any stage of life. Among those sworn in was Manuel, an 81-year-old immigrant from the Philippines.

For Yoyo Wang, a new citizen originally from China, the day represented the culmination of years of anticipation.

"It’s like the American dream right?" Wang said, adding that she is eager to participate in future elections. "We love this city and I think it’s a great place to raise our children and our children could have the dream as well."

The event concluded with a performance of "America the Beautiful." Saturday's proceedings marked the 41st annual Independence Day naturalization ceremony hosted at Seattle Center.

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