Pierce County, WA deputies arrest man in $10k LEGO theft

The Brief Pierce County deputies have arrested a man in connection to a $10,000 LEGO theft in University Place. Upon arresting the suspect and searching his storage unit, deputies say they recovered the stolen LEGOs, along with drugs, guns, scales and small baggies.



Pierce County deputies arrested a man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of LEGOs, while also recovering drugs and guns from his storage unit.

The backstory:

The theft happened at the Sasquatch Bricks Toy store in University Place on February 13. A U-Haul reportedly pulled up to the front door, broke in and stole $10k worth of LEGOs.

Related article

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and gathered tips, which eventually led them to a storage unit just a mile away from the toy store.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, when deputies arrived to search the storage unit, the suspect in the theft was found passed out in his car outside the unit.

Deputies said they arrested the man and recovered the stolen LEGOs, along with firearms, drugs, scales and small baggies.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ via Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The 32-year-old suspect was charged with first-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and obstructing law enforcement.

The sheriff's department also noted the man had an extensive criminal history, including multiple property crimes and weapons violations.

A University Place investigator was also thanked for assisting in the investigation and "finishing this Lego set."

The Source: Information in this story is from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump announces Boeing will build Air Force's future fighter jets

Caught on video: Driver cuts off, harasses Tesla owner in Lynnwood

WA OSPI reacts to order dismantling Department of Education

Top aide for WA Gov. Ferguson resigns over workplace complaints, report

Here's where Seattle renters are relocating

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.