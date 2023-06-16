Pit bull with missing tailbone, 3 abandoned cats in Pierce County

article

On June 15, several animals suffering from severe neglect and abuse were brought into the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County within a few hours of each other.

A 2-year-old pit bull was brought to the shelter by animal control when a community member found him running loose in the Tacoma area with a severe tail injury. It turns out that the top layer of his skin, the tissue and tailbone were removed from the tail, leaving an exposed deep wound.

"This poor dog was suffering greatly when he arrived at our shelter," said Dr. Bennett, chief veterinary officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. "We immediately wrapped his tail and started him on antibiotics and pain medication. He will need a tail amputation as soon as possible to avoid life-threatening infection and to live a pain-free life."

Two hours after the dog arrived, three cats were brought in after someone found them in three large garbage bags in Federal Way.

Inside the bags, the cats were in crates, severely neglected and covered in their own feces and urine.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo from the Humane Society of Tacoma & Pierce County

"All three cats have heavily matted and urine-stained fur and are getting urgent veterinary care," said Bennett. "These cats have likely been stuck in the crates suffering for weeks, maybe longer, before being thrown away like garbage."

Donations are urgently needed to help the dog, now named Trout, get much-needed surgery and to provide medical care for the abandoned cats.

Donations can be made on the shelter’s website.

The pets are not yet up for adoption.