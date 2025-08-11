Trial in Point Defiance stabbing ambush nears conclusion

The Brief The attempted murder trial of Nicholas Matthew, accused of attacking Victoria Nizzoli on a trail in Point Defiance Park, is nearing its conclusion, with the state's case resting after testimony from a trauma doctor. Matthew, representing himself, has remained silent throughout the trial, declining to cross-examine witnesses or testify, and was arrested in California after being on the run for over a month. Closing arguments are expected Tuesday, followed by jury deliberations, as Nizzoli expressed anger over Matthew's lack of participation and confidence in the justice system.



The attempted murder trial of a man accused of randomly attacking a woman at Point Defiance Park last year is entering its second week and nearing its conclusion.

The state’s final witness — a trauma doctor who treated the victim just minutes after she was rushed to Tacoma General Hospital — testified Monday afternoon. The state has now rested its case.

The accused, Nicholas Matthew, is representing himself. So far, he has remained silent in court, declining to cross-examine witnesses despite the judge allowing him to do so. He also chose not to deliver an opening statement. On Monday, he declined to testify or seek legal help before resting his case.

The backstory:

Matthew was on the run for more than a month before he was arrested in California. Authorities believe he was trying to flee to Taiwan.

In court, the trauma doctor described the severity of the victim’s injuries from the unprovoked attack, which left her with at least a dozen stab wounds.

"The initial concern is death if left untreated," Doctor Vimukta Mahadev told the jury. "Those scalp injuries and bleeding, as shown by her dropping her blood pressure, would lead to cardiac arrest, and that's one thing I've seen before."

The victim, 34-year-old Victoria Nizzoli, hadn’t seen her attacker since February 2024, when she says he ambushed her while she was walking in the park. She was stabbed multiple times in the face and neck.

What they're saying:

Speaking with FOX 13 after her testimony last week, Nizzoli said Matthew’s lack of participation in the trial has fueled her anger.

"I was glaring at him, like I said, there was something that hit before I had to go testify about how furious I am with this man who tried to end my life and then has the audacity to just sit there," said Nizzoli. "And I couple times I caught him smiling, just sitting there smirking and that makes me want to punch him. It makes me want a little bit— I want payback. But I realize the justice system is going to do that for me."

Closing arguments are expected Tuesday morning, with jury deliberations to follow.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

'It's all gone': Fire destroys Sultan, WA family business

Idaho murders crime scene photos reveal bloody aftermath of attack

'Its a zoo': Frustrations grow over Seattle's new bus-only lanes

Seattle's 'paddle rave' new summer hit on Lake Union

Sheriff's sergeant killed while assisting traffic in Spokane County, WA

'Presence, not activity': New tool helps track ICE agents across U.S.

3 Seattle-area sandwich shops make Yelp's Top 100 list

Art mural defaced for second time in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.