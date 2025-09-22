Police make arrest in Tacoma, WA deadly shooting

Police in Tacoma have arrested a man following a double shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Timeline:

Around 3 p.m. on Sept. 21, officers responded to reports of an emergency on South Warner Street related to a shooting incident. Once there, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite immediate medical care, one man died at the scene. A second victim was transported to the hospital and was in critical condition heading into Monday morning.

Overnight, police were able to track down and arrest a 28-year-old male suspect. He was booked into Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Detectives continue to actively investigate this incident as a homicide. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call 911.

