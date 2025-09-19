Police investigating after child found dead in Tacoma, WA

The Brief Tacoma police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy found unresponsive on Friday at S 40th St and S Lawrence St. Officers and firefighters responded to the scene around 3:00 p.m. and determined the child was dead. Detectives have classified the death as suspicious and are conducting an investigation.



Tacoma police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was found dead on Friday.

According to authorities, officers were called to S 40th St and S Lawrence St around 3:00 p.m. to reports of an unresponsive child. Police and firefighters arrived, but quickly determined the child was dead.

Detectives have ruled the death as suspicious and are investigating.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

