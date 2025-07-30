Seattle police arrest woman in deadly SODO stabbing

The Brief Seattle police arrested a 35-year-old woman Tuesday in connection with a fatal stabbing in the SODO neighborhood. A 55-year-old man was found dead July 14 inside a white van near Sixth Avenue South and South Massachusetts Street. The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of second-degree murder.



Seattle Police have arrested a woman accused of fatally stabbing a man in the city's SODO neighborhood earlier this month.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said that around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers located and arrested a 35-year-old woman and brought her to police headquarters to be interviewed by homicide detectives.

The backstory:

Police began investigating the killing on July 14 after King County Sheriff's deputies were flagged down by a person who reported a stabbing inside a white van near Sixth Avenue South and South Massachusetts Street.

A 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of second-degree murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Witness heard 'pop' and saw 'a man fall' during Seattle transit station shooting

Suspect arrested after Lummi Nation officer shot multiple times in Whatcom County

‘We’ll never give up looking’: Search for missing Arlington man enters 4th month

Bite of Seattle theft: Handmade goods, equipment taken from LGBTQ-owned booth

1 dead after fire in Ocean Shores, WA

Seattle makes plan to address nude beach concerns at Denny Blaine Park

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.