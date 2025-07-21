Seattle police seek ID of woman in fatal stabbing in SODO

The Brief Seattle police are seeking a woman of interest in a fatal stabbing in the SODO neighborhood. The woman has medium-length strawberry blonde hair, a neck tattoo, and frequents SODO. The public is urged to provide tips to the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.



Seattle police are looking to identify and locate a woman after a man was fatally stabbed in Seattle's SODO neighborhood last week.

Police released multiple photos of a woman they say is a person of interest in the case, and detectives would like to speak with her regarding the homicide.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The woman is described as a white female with medium-length strawberry blonde hair and a distinctive tattoo on the left side of her neck. She is believed to frequent the SODO neighborhood.

The backstory:

The murder happened on Monday, July 14, near 6th Avenue South and South Massachusetts Street in Seattle.

Police said King County deputies were flagged down by a person who notified them about a stabbing inside a white van. A 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the homicide or person of interest is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Here's why Alaska Airlines requested a ground stop in Seattle

Witness captures video of plane crashing into water near Mukilteo

Fire truck thief goes on rampage in Everett damaging 14 vehicles

Idaho hiker mistaken for Travis Decker tells all

2 men arrested in $600k ATM robbery spree across WA

Judge lifts gag order in Idaho murders case against Bryan Kohberger

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.