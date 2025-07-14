Seattle police investigate fatal stabbing in SODO neighborhood

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in the SODO neighborhood on Monday. King County Sheriff's Office deputies were reportedly flagged down by a person who notified them about a stabbing victim in a van. The victim died at the scene, and no suspects are in custody.



Seattle police are actively investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in SODO Monday night.

What we know:

Police said the incident was first reported at 6:20 p.m., happening near 6th Avenue South and South Massachusetts Street.

According to SPD, King County deputies were flagged down by a person who notified them about a stabbing victim inside a white van.

The victim was identified as a 55-year-old man. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but he later died at the scene.

There are currently no suspects in custody. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation.

Dig deeper:

Additionally, Seattle police are investigating a death that happened on a Metro bus, also in the SODO neighborhood. While there aren't many details, it's not believed the incidents are related.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

