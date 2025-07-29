Seattle officer crashes into Metro bus in SODO

The Brief An officer suffered minor injuries after crashing into a Metro bus in SODO Tuesday afternoon. No one else was reportedly injured, but the patrol car was totaled. The crash happened near South Holgate Street and the SODO Busway.



A Seattle police officer suffered minor injuries after crashing into a King County Metro bus in the SODO neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. near South Holgate Street and the SODO Busway, just south of T-Mobile Park.

Police say the officer was responding to an emergency call nearby before the crash.

The officer has minor injuries and went to the hospital for evaluation, according to Seattle police. There were no other reported injuries.

The patrol car was severely damaged and inoperable after the crash. Officers worked to tow the vehicle from the scene.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

