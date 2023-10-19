Police investigate deadly shooting incident in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened at Golden Gardens in the Ballard neighborhood Thursday evening. One person is dead, three others were injured.

According to the SPD, officers responded to the 8400 block of Seaview Pl. NW at Golden Gardens just after 4 p.m. This area is just north of a parking lot that accesses the beach.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Golden Gardens homicide investigation

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) says they found two victims at Golden Gardens. Crews attempted to save a 44-year-old man, but he died at the scene. A 25-year-old man was treated and taken to Harborview Medical Center. The SFD says he is in stable condition.

Five minutes later, the SPD sent out an alert saying officers were investigating another shooting incident near the corner of 26th Ave. NW and NW Market St.

It was later determined by investigators that there was not a shooting at this location, instead, a car from the Golden Gardens shooting wound up at this Ballard location.

FOX 13 reached out to the SFD, who says they treated a 50-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man for multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Detectives are still working to determine what led up to this shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.