Man injured in shooting at Fred Meyer parking lot in Federal Way

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:28PM
Federal Way
FOX 13 Seattle

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Police are investigating a shooting at Fred Meyer parking lot that sent a man to the hospital Monday afternoon. 

Before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the store on 21st Avenue Southwest in Federal Way.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center but his condition is unknown. 

According to investigators, the man and another man, in his early 20s, appeared to be in a dispute in the parking lot near the gas station, and it led to a shooting. 

Initial reports indicate the two men were both armed and one or both may have fired their guns., police said.

The other man, who was dressed in all black, was seen driving away in a black sedan. 

Police have not located him. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 