Police investigate shooting involving officers in Everett, WA

The Brief Police are investigating a shooting involving officers early Friday in Everett. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. in the 8700 block of 7th Avenue Southeast, and no officers were injured. Authorities closed a stretch of 7th Avenue Southeast and urged the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.



An investigation is underway after a shooting involving officers in Everett on Friday morning.

(Everett Police Department)

According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), the shooting happened in the 8700 block of 7th Avenue Southeast at around 3 a.m.

Authorities say no officers were injured. One person was hurt, and their condition is unknown.

Police have closed 7th Avenue Southeast from 84th Street Southeast to 90th Street Southeast.

What they're saying:

"This is an active investigation and more details will be released when they are known," the EPD wrote in a social media alert.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Everett Police Department.

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