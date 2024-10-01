Poulsbo, WA man arrested in connection to fatal shooting from 2023

After a year-long investigation, deputies arrested a Poulsbo man in connection to a fatal shooting from September 2023.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that they arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of manslaughter, which they say he claimed was an accidental shooting.

The arrest is a culmination of an investigation into the death of 25-year-old Bradley Smith, who was found dead from a gunshot wound on Sept. 23, 2023.

Authorities were called to a car crash near Tracyton Blvd NW and NW Selbo Rd in Silverdale, where they found Smith dead in the driver's seat, and the 23-year-old man in the passenger seat.

The passenger told police that Smith accidentally shot himself.

During the investigation, forensic testing determined that Smith's fatal gunshot injury could not have been self-inflicted, leading them to identify the passenger as the suspect in his death.

Deputies arrested the man on Sept. 30, 2024 and booked him into Kitsap County Jail for suspicion of first-degree manslaughter.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX SEATTLE

These are the best schools, districts in WA according to latest rankings

Parents want answers after Kent police arrest student inside high school

Gonzaga leaving WCC to join Pac-12 Conference

'Belltown Hellcat’ spotted again on Seattle streets despite court orders

SR-99 tunnel in Seattle shutting down for back-to-back weekends

Seattle teen arrested, mistakenly released from youth detention center

Seattle Police Department ends Mounted Patrol Unit after 150 years

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.