Protesters in Seattle call for 'end to escalation' in Iran

The Brief Hundreds protested in Seattle against US military actions in Iran, fearing escalation towards war. Organizers argue war spending diverts resources from essential services for Americans. Concerns include potential economic impacts, like rising oil prices, due to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.



Hundreds gathered at Westlake Park on Sunday to protest what they are calling an escalation towards war with Iran following the US bombing of nuclear facilities in that country this weekend.

The group says war is not only a concern because civilians could get killed in ongoing strikes, but also because they believe war spending diverts funding and resources away from services that benefit Americans.

The protest was part of a National Day of Action. Organizers say they have two messages: stop the escalation to save lives and focus on helping Americans here at home.

The Seattle chapter of the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism Coalition gathered at Westlake Park to demand an end to any escalation in Iran on Sunday afternoon.

"This national day of action has shown that within less than 24 hours, thousands of Americans were able to come out in the streets and make very clear what their demands are, which is to stop the escalation and get out of the region," said Taylor Young, Organizer with ANSWER Coalition, Seattle Chapter.

The Seattle chapter of ANSWER says around 300 turned out.

"We oppose our tax dollars being used to kill Iranians abroad when Americans at home are suffering and could really benefit from public services like basic housing and health care," said Young.

In addition to being concerned about the death of civilians, there are economic concerns that Iran could also close a narrow waterway called the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf that serves as an international transit route.

The Associated Press reports that 20% of all oil traded globally passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Disruptions could further cause the price of crude to rise, which has already increased as the war between Israel and Iran has intensified, climbing by an estimated 21% over the past month.

Young says it will likely lead to higher prices for goods and services, something Americans are already struggling with.

"Is this war going to help you make rent? Is it going to help you buy groceries? Is it going to help you send your kids to school? Is it going to stop the public school closures? Is it going to do any of the things that you actually need in your life every single day that we actually have the resources and money for, it’s not," said Young.

If the escalation in the region continues, the local group plans to organize more protests in the future. Another national protest is slated for June 28th.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism Coalition and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

