Man dead, three injured in rollover crash on SR-512 near Puyallup

Troopers are investigating a deadly rollover crash involving two cars that happened near Puyallup on Wednesday.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to reports of a crash on SR-512 at Canyon Rd. E. at around 9:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered a 58-year-old Federal Way man dead at the scene. His name has been withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Three women who were in the second car involved were injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their current conditions are unknown.

WSP investigators stated the Federal Way man was traveling eastbound on SR-512 in a 1995 Chevrolet Corvette and the three women were traveling westbound when the man crossed over all lanes, crashing into a cable barrier on the opposite side of the road.

He then veered into the westbound lanes, facing oncoming traffic, and collided with the other vehicle.

Both vehicles came to rest in the first and second lanes.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Authorities have not yet determined what caused the Federal Way man to cross into the opposing lanes. Whether drugs or alcohol were involved has not been established.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.