Puyallup, WA police: Fleeing felon strikes cruiser head-on, sparks fire

The Puyallup Police Department has issued a statement following a late-night crash involving a DUI suspect and one of their officers.

Timeline:

Police attempted to stop a suspected DUI driver on Friday night, but lost track of the driver in the area of River Road and North Meridian. Shortly after, police say the driver spotted another police cruiser and intentionally rammed into the vehicle head-on.

Following the crash, PPD says the driver, who was already a convicted felon, was arrested for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges and booked into Pierce County Jail.

Inside the cruiser was an officer and his K9 partner. Both were able to escape as the car became engulfed in flames from the crash. The department reported over the weekend that the two are doing fine now.

In the wake of the crash, local law enforcement shut down the bypass for several hours to allow the Metro Cities Major Collision Response Team to investigate the incident.

What they're saying:

"No officers were in pursuit of the fleeing vehicle at the time of the collision as they had lost sight of the vehicle at North Meridian and River Road," read a statement to Facebook on Saturday, in part.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Puyallup Police Department.

