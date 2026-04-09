Redmond, WA sees surge of riders with Crosslake Connection light rail

The Brief Redmond's light rail ridership has tripled since the trans-lake expansion, signaling a major shift in how the community moves and grows. Police report a minor uptick in low-level calls like open containers and welfare checks, but say the system remains safe and manageable. City leaders are focused on using the new transit access to connect vulnerable riders with resources while maintaining a secure environment for all commuters.



A major increase in light rail service is drawing more riders into Redmond, with city leaders calling the impact on ridership "impressive."

Putting Redmond on the map

What they're saying:

Mayor Angela Birney said the expansion allowing riders to travel across Lake Washington is already changing how people move through the region. She says ridership in town has increased three-fold since the new line opened.

"I think for us, it just truly puts us on the map," she said.

Mayor Birney believes the changes reflect broader growth in the city.

"We’ve created a lot of dense housing, opportunities for business that just is different from the Redmond of old," said Birney. "We’re really making it a community where people can live and come visit, and really it’s become a place versus before where it wasn’t much to think about."

She added that attractions like summer concerts at Marymoor Park and other amenities are expected to draw even more visitors into the area.

"I don’t know anyone who would have said 10 years ago that you could go to a restaurant that’s both on Capitol Hill, which is super cool, and downtown Redmond, which I like to think is also very cool," said Birney.

She called the project a major investment with a strong return, adding she hopes people see their tax dollars at work.

Police say increase in calls, but low-level issues

Big picture view:

With more riders has come an increase in activity for police, something Redmond officers say they anticipated.

"Anytime you have a regional transit service open, you can expect an increase in service and activity. We’re obviously seeing that," said Deputy Chief Brian Coates with the Redmond Police Department.

Coates said officers have been preparing for the change since 2024.

"We feel like we’re fully prepared for that and capable of responding to any time of calls or activities," he said.

Since service expanded across the lake, Coates said there have been no incidents at three of the stations, but officers have responded to about a dozen calls at the downtown station.

"Anything from a welfare check to a transit violation, somebody with an open container," he said.

Some of those calls involve riders reaching the end of the line and refusing to get off the train.

Still, Coates described the incidents as minor.

"A few calls, a few more than before the line opened, but they’re very low-level type of calls, definitely have the ability to respond and handle everything that’s happened so far," he said.

Safety and support

City leaders emphasized that safety remains a priority, with multiple agencies involved.

"People shouldn’t be fearful about coming to ride the train at all, because there’s a lot of people here to make it a safe ride," assured Birney. "I know there are a lot of people who struggle, and sometimes they’ll end up on a train, and they’ll end up in Redmond and if they do, we’ll make sure we get resources to them and make sure that they have a safe place to go and make sure that our community around that are running the system feel safe too."

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