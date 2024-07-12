Man hospitalized after Renton shooting

Renton Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Friday morning.

After 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting off Southeast 162nd Street.

A person called to report hearing a gunshot and someone yelling for help.

When police arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Renton shooting scene on Friday, July 12, 2024. (Renton Police Department)

Investigators told FOX 13 that before the man was shot, he was going to meet someone in the area.

Detectives said after he parked his car, multiple suspects tried to open his doors and demanded all of his belongings. The man then got out and tried to leave.

As he attempted to run away, police said the suspects shot him multiple times.

After the shooting, the suspects left the scene.

Police did not provide descriptions of the suspects, and it's unknown how many there were, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The Renton Police Department is asking anyone who lives in the area that has surveillance cameras to call police.

