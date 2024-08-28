Washington state Superintendent Chris Reykdal released new guidance Wednesday encouraging Washington schools to limit cell phone use during instructional time to enhance student learning and mental health.

The guidance suggests that school leaders develop policies by the 2025–26 school year to create consistent expectations for students, staff and families.

A 2022 Pew Research Center study found that 95% of teenagers have smartphones, up from 73% in 2014-15. In response to growing concerns about the impact of cell phones on education, the National Education Association reported in a 2024 survey that 79% of educators in schools allowing cell phones find them disruptive. Additionally, 90% of educators surveyed said they would support restrictions on cell phone use during instructional time.

In a 2024 survey, the National Education Association found that 79% of educators who teach in schools that allow cell phones find it to be very disruptive.

"Reducing the use of cell phones in class improves concentration and learning, improves mental and physical health, and reduces pressures caused by social media," Reykdal said in the guidance.

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) recommends that schools implement uniform policies rather than leaving it to individual educators. The guidance allows for exceptions when devices are used in lesson plans and ensures that students with disabilities can use devices as specified in their Individualized Education Programs (IEPs).

Washington Education Association President Larry Delaney praised the guidance, saying, "These policies provide educators with support to create better learning environments and is a step forward in creating safer and healthier schools for our students."

The guidance also emphasizes the importance of pairing cell phone restrictions with strategies to support student mental health and digital citizenship.

Joel Aune, executive director of the Washington Association of School Administrators, added, "We want our students to develop healthy habits and digital citizenship skills that will serve them well in the future. I am confident that school and district leaders will be thoughtful about implementing policies that support learning and well-being for all students."

OSPI is working to integrate media literacy and digital citizenship into the state's learning standards for English language arts, aiming to help students use technology safely and effectively.

Featured article

Reykdal emphasized that the updated cell phone policies are part of a broader initiative to support student mental health and preparedness in a digital world. "Our challenge to school leaders to revise their cell phone policies is part of a broader strategy to support our students’ mental health and prepare them for success in our digital world," he said.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

King County Council to keep youth jail open amid rising juvenile crime

Illegally-modified machine guns causing concern for law enforcement

WA governor candidates, WSF chief spar over diesel boats to fix ferry system

What to know if you're headed to Sea-Tac Airport amid impacts of cyberattack

Bad Religion cancels fall tour, including Seattle show

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.