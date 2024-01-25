Robitussin cough syrup recalled due to microbial contamination

Haleon, a multinational healthcare company, is recalling eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult due to microbial contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says immunocompromised individuals could suffer fungemia or disseminated fungal infection if the affected product is used. These infections are life-threatening for immunocompromised consumers, but they likely won't occur for those who are non-immunocompromised.

Haleon has not reported any of these infections occurring yet related to this recall.

These are the lots affected of this recall:

Robitussin Honey CF Max Dat Adult 4 oz

Lot Number T10810 - Expiry Date 31OCT2025

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 8 oz

Lot Number T08730 - Expiry Date 31MAY2025

Lot Number T08731 - Expiry Date 31MAY2025

Lot Number TO8732 - Expiry Date 31MAY2025

Lot Number T08733 - Expiry Date 31MAY2025

Lot Number T10808 - Expiry Date 30SEP2025

Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult 8 oz

Lot Number T08740 - Expiry Date 30JUN2026

Lot Number T08742 - Expiry Date 30JUN2026

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they experience any problems related to taking or using this product.

For more information about the Robitussin cough syrup recall, click here.

RELATED: Robitussin cough syrup recalled nationwide due to microbial contamination