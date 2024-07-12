Snohomish County sales tax increase would fund new withdrawal treatment facility

If a 0.2% sales tax increase in Snohomish County is passed, it is expected to cost people who live there an extra $46.58 a year.

According to the Snohomish County Council, that tax would then bring in an estimated $39 million for the county, and 19% of those funds would go toward a withdrawal treatment facility, something the county says is much needed.

"There is no one way to solve an issue this complex," said Jason Biermann, the Senior Policy Advisor in the Snohomish County Executive Office.

Prior to his current position, he was an original member of the Snohomish County Opioid Multi-Agency Coordination Group that began in 2017 and has seen the impact the drug epidemic has had on the county. Which is why he’s had a hand in the 0.2% sales tax increase proposal which Snohomish County residents will vote on come November. That tax would go toward funding criminal justice and public safety, which includes hiring more law enforcement officers, supporting programs that diminish the impact of the drug epidemic on fire and EMS, and building and operating a secure withdrawal management facility.

"If someone is in the throes of addition and wants to get the help that they need, there just aren’t enough places for them to do that, so these investments will create those beds where somebody can go in, get clean and get the services they need," Snohomish County Councilmember Strom Peterson said.

Data from the Washington State Health Care Authority found the entire state had only 61 secure withdrawal treatment beds as of 2020. The report said capacity was expected to grow by at least 16 beds per year. FOX 13 reached out for updated numbers, but as of Friday afternoon, had yet to hear back. Based on those figures, though, the county says it’s a small number for a state of eight million people.

"This impacts everyone either directly or indirectly. They might have a friend suffering or a family member suffering, it may just be something happening in their neighborhood, or they drive by after work," Biermann said.

As of January 2024, there was a 20% increase in drug overdose deaths in Washington, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We’re at a point where we need additional resources," Biermann said. The estimated revenue will be split between the county and cities, according to the county council. Fifty-one percent of the revenue for the county will go toward criminal justice purposes. While 49% will be used for other public safety and health measures.

This measure will appear on the November ballot.

