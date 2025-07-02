'Save Our Sammamish:' Why 4,000 new home have residents worried

The Brief Sammamish faces debate over a proposal to double housing units in its town center from 2,000 to 4,000, leading to the "Save Our Sammamish" campaign against perceived rushed development. Residents express concerns about outdated infrastructure data, traffic congestion, and lack of public voting, while city officials counter misinformation and promise updated traffic studies. The city council will vote on the amendment on July 15, with options to maintain the original plan, approve the increase, or delay the decision; public comments close on July 9.



The quiet suburban community on the Eastside is facing a future of rapid change and growing backlash.

A proposal to double the number of housing units planned for Sammamish’s town center from 2,000 to 4,000 has ignited fierce debate at City Hall, sparking a grassroots movement, and putting pressure on city council ahead of a key vote scheduled for July 15.

The original plan to build a mixed-use town square dates back to 2007–2008, but a pending amendment would dramatically reshape that vision—and residents like Heather Murphy-Reines are sounding the alarm.

"I want them to stick to the plan. We’ve had this plan for twenty years to have 2,000 units," argued Murphy-Reines.

‘Save Our Sammamish’ campaign

Local perspective:

The proposed increase in housing density has led to the rise of the "Save Our Sammamish" campaign, a resident-led movement fighting against what they see as a rushed and opaque process. Lawn signs reading "No Gridlock" have popped up throughout the city, and online forums are abuzz with concern.

Jennifer Kim, another resident and leader of this new group, says the city is relying on outdated infrastructure data from 2007.

"This is going to be the single largest housing development our city is going to have, and it’s right in the middle of 228th," Kim pointed out.

She noted that the city’s main thoroughfare, 228th Avenue, cannot be widened and already suffers from congestion during community events like the local farmers' market.

"Where are all these people going to drive to? Where are they going to park?" Kim asked. "We want residents to be aware because this isn’t going to a public vote. The council will decide."

City pushback on misinformation

What they're saying:

City officials acknowledge the concern—but also say misinformation is clouding the conversation. In recent statements, the city emphasized that buildings will not exceed 150 feet in height and that updated traffic impact studies will be conducted before any final decisions are made.

"There’s been erroneous information and gossip that are wholly inappropriate," one concerned citizen said during public comment at a council meeting in early July.

The city also insists that any new development would still include commercial space, greenways, and community amenities, in line with original plans.

Balancing growth with preservation

While the debate continues, many residents say they feel caught between wanting controlled, sustainable growth and resisting changes they fear will permanently alter the city’s character.

Ana Yorba, a grandmother and eight-year Sammamish resident, said she was shocked to see construction begin near a native plant garden she helps maintain.

"That kind of really opened my eyes to how things are going to change fast," Yorba said. "I came to Sammamish because it was calm and peaceful."

Others, like Murphy-Reines, are worried about safety—particularly the impact of increased density on schools and evacuation routes in case of emergency.

Murphy-Reines emphasized she isn’t against new residents, but she’s skeptical of the city’s direction and priorities.

"I think city council needs to start representing us and they’re seeming to be representing regional interests and developers over us and that’s where my concern is," Murphy-Reines argues.

What's next:

Sammamish City Council is set to vote on the amendment July 15. Council members could decide to keep the original 2,000-unit cap, approve the proposed increase to 4,000 units, or delay a decision and revisit the plan.

The window for public comment closes July 9.

