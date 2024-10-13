Seasonal Seattle street parking rates take effect October 15

Parking rates will shift across Seattle starting Tuesday, some increase while others actually become cheaper.

Starting on Tuesday, October 15, the seasonal adjustment will take effect. They will remain this way until the next seasonal adjustment in spring 2025.

Adjustments increase prices at places where it is hard to find a spot, and decrease them in areas where City of Seattle studies show there are consistently more open availabilities.

For 15th Avenue East, rates increase by fifty cents across the board. Morning parking is $2, afternoon $3.50, and evening $3.50.

However, evening rates will decrease by fifty cents for places like Capitol Hill South, Bllard Edge, Belltown South, and Uptown.

For a full list of rates, you can check on the City of Seattle street parking page.

