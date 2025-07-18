Seattle sees last 9 pm sunset of 2025

Seattle has officially experienced its latest sunset of the year. The western Washington skies now continue to get darker earlier as we move closer to the Big Dark.

By the numbers:

On Thursday, July 17, the sun set at exactly 9 p.m. The latest sunset of the year was at 9:11 p.m., which actually occurred every night from June 22 until June 28.

Beginning on Friday, July 18, the sun will set before 9 p.m., starting with an 8:59 p.m. sunset tonight.

The last 8 p.m. sunset will take place on August 26.

The last 7 p.m. sunset – Sept. 25.

The last 6 p.m. sunset – Oct. 26.

The last 5 p.m. sunset – Nov. 1.

When is the next equinox and solstice?

The September Equinox, or Fall Equinox, will happen on Sept. 22, 2025. This will mark the official beginning of autumn for the Northern Hemisphere. The sun will set at 7:06 p.m.

In December, the Winter Solstice will happen on Dec. 21, 2025--marking the darkest day of the year and the official start of winter in our region. On this day, the sun will set at 4:20 p.m.

Seattle glows orange as the sun sets behind hazy skies hours after the city set its all-time temperature record of 108 degrees. (Sigma Sreedharan Photography)

The Source: Information for this story came from TimeAndDate.

