Seattle weather: More clouds and cooler weekend

After a very hot week, Friday and the weekend will bring more clouds and cooler temperatures to Western Washington.

A weak system will bring more high clouds to Western Washington by midday Friday, bringing overcast skies at times. High temperatures will drop about 10 degrees from Thursday’s highs, into the mid-70s.

High temperatures will be much cooler Friday in Western Washington with more cloud cover. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you’re heading to the Seattle Mariners game tonight against the Houston Astros, it will be a perfect night for baseball. Temperatures will be in the low 70s at first pitch.

The forecast for the Mariners game Friday night against the Houston Astros. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday will bring more morning clouds which may be slow to burn off. Most areas should see some sunshine by the late afternoon.

Saturday will bring mostly cloudy skies to Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

An upper-level trough will drop over Western Washington on Sunday and Monday. This will bring a chance of showers to the mountains, but we will stay dry in the lowlands.

Temperatures will warm into the 80s again by the middle of next week.

It will be cooler Friday through the weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

