Seattle weather: Cooler with more clouds Friday

The Brief The Pacific Northwest will see cooler temperatures on Friday, 5-10 degrees lower than Wednesday. Expect increased clouds and mild temperatures, with highs in the mid-70s for Puget Sound. Dry skies are expected through next week, with possible showers in the Cascades Monday and Tuesday.



It was another warm day for the Pacific Northwest, but it was much cooler compared to what we saw Wednesday! Temperatures were 5-10 degrees cooler this afternoon.

Lows tonight will still be mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with increasing clouds.

What's next:

Clouds will increase throughout the day on Friday as our next system sweeps into the region. Skies will remain mainly dry, besides a few pockets of morning drizzle along the coast.

Temperatures will be cooler on Friday, especially compared to the heat we have been seeing earlier this week. We will see a few afternoon sunbreaks, but it won't be as sunny either. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for the Puget Sound, 60s along the coast, and we will get warmer for central Washington.

Clouds will continue into the weekend with a weak upper-level trough also bringing in milder temperatures. Skies will remain dry for most of us through the next week, with a few showers possible in the cascades Monday and Tuesday. We will start to warm back up by the middle of next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

