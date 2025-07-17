Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: One more hot day before cooldown

By
Published  July 17, 2025 12:20pm PDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 13 Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday as temperatures will again be in the upper 80s and 90s in the Seattle area.

The Brief

    • Seattle will experience one more hot day on Thursday, with temperatures reaching the mid 80s and a Heat Advisory in effect.
    • Cooler temperatures and more clouds are expected from Friday through the weekend, with highs in the mid 70s.
    • A warming trend is anticipated to begin again by the middle of next week.

SEATTLE - The Seattle area will have to get through one more hot day on Thursday, but a nice push of marine air will drop temperatures on Friday and this weekend.

Some south Puget Sound areas are waking up to clouds on Thursday morning. Those will quickly evaporate, bringing more sunshine and hot temperatures to the Puget Sound area by the afternoon. A Heat Advisory in in effect for the north and central Puget Sound, with highs in the mid 80s expected in Seattle.

A map showing the area of a Heat Advisory in Western Washington.

A Heat Advisory is in effect Thursday for parts of the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A map showing the high temperatures forecast for Western Washington Thursday.

Expect one last hot day for a while on Thursday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Expect more clouds and cooler temperatures Friday through the weekend. Temps will be near average to slightly below average, in the mid-70s.

A map showing the forecasted clouds on Friday morning.

A stronger push of marine air will mean some of us wake up to clouds Friday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A warming trend will develop again by the middle of next week.

The 7 day forecast for the greater Seattle area.

It will be cooler in Seattle heading into the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

