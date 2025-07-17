Seattle weather: One more hot day before cooldown
SEATTLE - The Seattle area will have to get through one more hot day on Thursday, but a nice push of marine air will drop temperatures on Friday and this weekend.
Some south Puget Sound areas are waking up to clouds on Thursday morning. Those will quickly evaporate, bringing more sunshine and hot temperatures to the Puget Sound area by the afternoon. A Heat Advisory in in effect for the north and central Puget Sound, with highs in the mid 80s expected in Seattle.
A Heat Advisory is in effect Thursday for parts of the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Expect one last hot day for a while on Thursday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)
What's next:
Expect more clouds and cooler temperatures Friday through the weekend. Temps will be near average to slightly below average, in the mid-70s.
A stronger push of marine air will mean some of us wake up to clouds Friday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)
A warming trend will develop again by the middle of next week.
It will be cooler in Seattle heading into the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)
