Seattle weather: One more hot day before cooldown

The Brief Seattle will experience one more hot day on Thursday, with temperatures reaching the mid 80s and a Heat Advisory in effect. Cooler temperatures and more clouds are expected from Friday through the weekend, with highs in the mid 70s. A warming trend is anticipated to begin again by the middle of next week.



The Seattle area will have to get through one more hot day on Thursday, but a nice push of marine air will drop temperatures on Friday and this weekend.

Some south Puget Sound areas are waking up to clouds on Thursday morning. Those will quickly evaporate, bringing more sunshine and hot temperatures to the Puget Sound area by the afternoon. A Heat Advisory in in effect for the north and central Puget Sound, with highs in the mid 80s expected in Seattle.

A Heat Advisory is in effect Thursday for parts of the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Expect one last hot day for a while on Thursday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Expect more clouds and cooler temperatures Friday through the weekend. Temps will be near average to slightly below average, in the mid-70s.

A stronger push of marine air will mean some of us wake up to clouds Friday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A warming trend will develop again by the middle of next week.

It will be cooler in Seattle heading into the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Idaho hiker mistaken for Travis Decker tells all

Pierce County Sheriff's Office major arrested after serious Graham crash

Grandmother shot near Pioneer Square 'thought it was a rock' that hit her

Buyer secures iconic Seattle 'Spite House' under listing price

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh wins 2025 Home Run Derby

Trash piles up in Renton amid nationwide Republic Services strike

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.