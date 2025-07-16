Seattle sees hottest day of the year. Here's what you need to know

The Brief Wednesday will be the hottest day of the year in Seattle, with temperatures reaching around 94 degrees and a Heat Advisory in effect for the Puget Sound area. A Red Flag Warning is issued for the Cascade foothills due to low humidity and hot temperatures, while the Seattle Sounders match will be warm. Onshore winds will cool temperatures by 5 to 10 degrees on Thursday, with more clouds and cooler conditions expected Friday through the weekend.



Wednesday will be the hottest day of the year so far, as afternoon temperatures soar into the mid-90s.

A thermal trough will move inland Wednesday, bringing a very hot day to Western Washington. Onshore winds will develop this afternoon along the coast, but they won’t arrive in the Puget Sound area in time to make a difference in temperatures. Highs today will be around 94 degrees in Seattle. A Heat Advisory is in effect through this evening for the Puget Sound area.

It will be a very hot day in Western Washington with highs in the mid 90s for Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the greater Puget Sound area Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It will be very warm for tonight's Seattle Sounders match against the Colorado Rapids at Lumen Field.

It will be very hot for Wednesday night's Sounders match. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the west slopes of the Cascade foothills. Very low relative humidity, an unstable airmass, and hot temperatures are expected.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Western Cascade Foothills Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

In the lowlands, overnight lows will stay in the low 60s and upper 50s. With some onshore winds, temperatures should be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler for most Puget Sound locations on Thursday.

Stronger onshore winds will bring more clouds and cooler temperatures Friday through the weekend.

After Wednesday's heat in Seattle, temperatures will cool down heading into the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Pierce County Sheriff's Office major arrested after serious Graham crash

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh wins 2025 Home Run Derby

Trash piles up in Renton amid nationwide Republic Services strike

Neighbors pulled family from smashed SUV after crash involving Pierce County Major

Travis Decker lookalike sparks manhunt confusion in Idaho

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.