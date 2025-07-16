Seattle weather: Heat Advisory continues Thursday

The Brief Seattle experiences its warmest day of 2025, with temperatures in the low to mid-90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for western Washington until Thursday evening, with highs in the 80s and 90s. A Red Flag Warning is active until 11 p.m. tonight due to increased fire danger.



It was the warmest day of 2025 in Seattle after temperatures reached the low to mid 90s.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for western Washington through Thursday 5 p.m. for highs in the 80s and 90s.

A Red Flag Warning continues to be in effect until 11 p.m. tonight for increased fire danger.

What's next:

Thursday will be another warm day for the central Puget Sound with highs in the 80s to low 90s. Cooler temperatures along the coast with morning clouds, afternoon only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

Temperatures will slowly cool through the end of the week into the weekend. A few more clouds will also move in, but skies will remain dry and partly sunny.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

