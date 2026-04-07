Seattle committee backs bills to boost shelter units ahead of World Cup

The Brief Seattle City Council committee backs two bills to expand shelter units ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Bills would allow the finance director to lease land for transitional encampments and allocate $4.9 million for units. A city memo estimates 500 units could cost $17.5 million to operate, with some ready after World Cup matches start.



Members of the Seattle City Council finance committee voted in favor of two bills that could help Mayor Katie Wilson move closer to her goal of 500 shelter units for people experiencing homelessness ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The vote comes less than two weeks after a city memo cast doubt on the city's ability to have all units in place before the start of summer.

The Seattle Council Finance, Native Communities and Tribal Governments Committee recommended an ordinance allowing the finance director to execute leases for land used for transitional encampments, as well as another ordinance appropriating $4.9 million to help pay for some of those shelter units. All committee members voted in favor of both bills.

A memo dated March 24from legislative analysts to the City Council examined three bills related to the mayor's plan to create new shelter units, including the two before the finance committee Tuesday.

The memo estimates the city will need to spend $17.5 million to start up and operate all 500 units in 2026. The analysis also found that even if the mayor secures the necessary leases by mid-April, the earliest the shelter units would be ready is July 14. The six FIFA World Cup matches scheduled in Seattle for June and July would be over more than a week before that date. City staff estimate some units could be ready before June, but not all.

What's next:

The committee's votes Tuesday will send the bills to the full council for consideration at its next meeting on April 14.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and Seattle City Council.

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