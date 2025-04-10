Seattle witnesses report seeing man smash cars with tree branch, stake

The Brief A 54-year-old man was arrested for smashing windows of eight cars in Seattle's Pioneer Square. The suspect used a tree branch and wooden stake, causing an estimated $20,000 in damage. He was charged with eight counts of malicious mischief and booked into King County Jail.



A 54-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after witnesses reported seeing him smash the windows of multiple cars parked in Seattle's Pioneer Square.

Timeline:

Officers responded to the 100 block of South Washington Street at approximately 2:26 p.m. on Apr. 9, where they discovered several vehicles with shattered windshields and rear windows.

Police say a suspect had walked from Occidental Park, using a tree branch and a wooden stake to smash the windows as he made his way westbound on South Washington Street toward Alaskan Way South.

SPD Pioneer Square property damage

Seattle police then located and detained a suspect at South Washington Street and Alaskan Way South. The man was arrested on eight counts of second-degree malicious mischief.

Police spoke with vehicle owners who arrived to assess the damage and attempted to contact those who were not present.

Officers recovered a tree branch in the 100 block of South Washington Street, which witnesses claimed was used to damage five cars. A large wooden stake with glass shards embedded in it was also found in the 90 block of South Washington Street.

The damage is estimated to be nearly $20,000. Following his arrest, the suspect was booked into King County Jail.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Convicted child molester linked to missing WA grandmother case

FBI investigating Tesla charging station damaged overnight in Lacey

Remains of Laurie Krage identified in Pierce County, WA cold case

Police: Man sets building on fire during Auburn standoff, likely dead

Juvenile shot near King County middle school, deputies say

Tariffs live updates: Trump's sweeping plan takes effect, including 104% on China

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.