Seattle-based Cascade PBS announces layoffs amid federal funding cuts

Cascade PBS, formerly known as Crosscut, announced layoffs and restructuring Monday, following U.S. Congress's complete defunding of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

According to the media outlet, they have lost $3.5 million from its annual budget, forcing them to lay off 16 positions in its marketing, creative and editorial departments. Cascade PBS notes this is a 12% reduction in staff.

Additionally, the outlet will cease all long-form written journalism.

Studios of Cascade PBS (KCTS-TV), 316 Broadway, First Hil, Seattle, Washington, showing the staircase leading up to the visitor entrance. (Maiacosis // CC BY 4.0)

Cascade PBS laying off staff

"These are painful cuts to make."

What they're saying:

"This unprecedented federal decision has had devastating effects on more than 300 public television and radio outlets across the country, and we’re not immune here at home," said Cascade PBS president and CEO Rob Dunlop. "These are painful cuts to make. It has an impact both on our community and on the staff who’ve served this region with passion. Their work has earned well-deserved industry recognition, and we’re grateful for their dedication and achievements."

Cascade PBS says it will support affected staff with severance pay and benefits.

Big picture view:

Cascade PBS initially began in 1954 as KCTS, a callsign meaning "Community Television Service." The station serves all of western and central Washington and parts of British Columbia, Canada. By 2015, Cascade had acquired Crosscut.

The media outlet says, moving forward, it will focus on streaming and video programming, including local series like Mossback's Northwest, The Nosh, Nick on the Rocks, Out & Back and Art by Northwest. Their news show, The Newsfeed, will also expand to five days a week.

"This is a tremendous loss all around—for our public media team here in the Northwest and for public media across the U.S.," said Dunlop. "Despite the sudden shuttering of CPB, our commitment remains steadfast: to serve our community, informing and inspiring with the highest-quality national and local programming across news, science, history, culture, the arts, and global drama."

