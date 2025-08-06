Seattle police arrest man for alleged indecent acts, threats at Trader Joe's
SEATTLE - A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he threatened to kill people with a knife inside Trader Joe's grocery store in Seattle.
What we know:
Seattle police responded to a report of a man using racial slurs and brandishing a knife at security guards at about 2:15 p.m. at the location on 17th Avenue and East Madison Street in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.
According to police, a man was allegedly engaged in an indecent act with a refrigerator and was attempting to do the same to a customer.
When confronted, he reportedly became upset, kicked a flower display and threw apples. He then threatened to kill everyone in the store.
Officers arrested the 33-year-old man, who is a registered sex offender, for felony harassment. He was booked into the King County Jail.
Detectives with the homicide and assault unit are investigating the incident.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.
