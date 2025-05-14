Your ultimate guide to the 2025 Seattle International Film Festival

The Brief The Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF film festival) is showcasing 130 independent films across multiple venues from May 15-25. Tickets and passes are now available for purchase, with festival-goers able to vote for their favorites and stream select films.



The 51st Seattle International Film Festival (also referred to as the SIFF film festival) is happening in May, a multi-day, multi-venue event showcasing the works of independent filmmakers.

This year, SIFF is screening over 130 different films across six Seattle locations, dawning the festival's tagline, "Escape into the Reel World."

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 13: (L-R) Amanda Brugel, Jake Weber, Balthazar Getty, Arden Myrin, Sabrina Haskett, Lexi Simonsen, Sarah Jeffery, Eliza Flug, and Megan Griffiths speak onstage after the world premiere of the film "Year of the Fox" during th (Mat Hayward/Getty Images) Expand

Keep reading for everything you need to know about SIFF 2025.

When is SIFF?

In-person screenings of all films are happening May 15-25, and select streaming encore screenings will be available May 26–June 1.

Where is SIFF?

Here are the venues for the 2025 Seattle International Film Festival screenings and events:

Paramount Theatre - 911 Pine Street

SIFF Cinema Downtown - 2100 4th Avenue

SIFF Cinema Uptown - 511 Queen Anne Avenue North

SIFF Film Center - 167 Republican Street (at Seattle Center)

AMC Pacific Place - 600 Pine Street

Shoreline Community College - 16101 Greenwood Avenue North (Building 1600)

MOHAI (Museum of History and Industry) in South Lake Union will also host SIFF's Closing Night Party.

What is SIFF?

The SIFF film festival allows the public to view feature presentations and vote on some of the best international and independent films, with showings held across the Emerald City.

Passes, ticket packs, and individual tickets are on sale now, available to purchase online and in-person at box offices.

SIFF is known to attract large audiences from far and wide, so ticket holders and passholders are encouraged to arrive at venues at least 10 minutes before showtime to ensure a seat.

After the screenings, festival-goers have an hour to cast their vote for the Golden Space Needle Audience Awards, with winners to be announced online and in a live Awards Receptionon Sunday, May 25.

Select films will also be available to stream beginning Monday, May 26, on the SIFF website, SIFF TV app, Airplay and Chromecast. Streaming access is available to those who previously purchased tickets and passes.

What you can do:

For a festival program, list of films and to purchase tickets, visit SIFF's website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the website and social media of Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF).

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

'Big win for Puget Sound': Qatar Airways signs $96B deal with Boeing

Pursuit ends in crash on SR 512 in Puyallup, suspect jumps from overpass

Thurston County shooting suspect arrested after multi-state search

Canadian was infectious with measles during western WA visit

'Big win for Puget Sound': Qatar Airways signs $96B deal with Boeing

Family of murdered Garfield student files lawsuit against Seattle Public Schools

Here are the hottest concerts coming to Seattle this summer

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.