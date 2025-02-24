Seattle landmarks light up in Ukraine flag colors to honor war-torn country

The Brief Several Seattle landmarks lit up in yellow and blue on Monday to recognize the three years since Russia launched an invasion on Ukraine A march and rally was held on Sunday, and the Great Wheel, T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field lit up in Ukrainian colors on Monday.



Seattle landmarks lit up in yellow and blue on Monday, three years since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It comes after Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell proclaimed Feb. 24 as "Day of Solidarity with The People of Ukraine."

Among the landmarks lit up with Ukraine's colors were the Great Wheel, T-Mobile Park, Lumen Field and the Seattle Convention Center Arch.

There was also a rally at the Great Wheel on Sunday, as members of the community stood with the war-torn country.

"We are here to say thank you for the United States of America, for the American people for staying with Ukraine for these three hard, heavy years," said Vitaliy Piekhotin, one of the event organizers. "Even weather is crying with us today, because we have lost our brother and sisters, kids, families in this war, and we are asking for support for Ukraine and we are praying for the victory."

The "STAND WITH UKRAINE: 3 Years of Resilience" march and rally was held on Sunday, Feb. 23, beginning near Pike Place Market and ending near the Space Needle.

