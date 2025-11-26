Seattle man arrested in Moses Lake shooting that injured 23-year-old

The Brief A Seattle man was arrested after a shooting in Moses Lake Tuesday night. Investigators say the victim and the suspect were inside a parked car when the shooting happened. "This information is early, not final, and may change," the Grant County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release.



Police arrested a Seattle man accused of shooting another man in Moses Lake Tuesday night.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of Stone Road East and East Stratford Road Northeast at around 10:15 p.m.

Investigators say a 23-year-old man was inside a parked car with the suspect, 28-year-old Darwin Tejada Martinez, during the incident.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. He was taken to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake.

Tejada Martinez was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and was booked into the Grant County Jail.

What they're saying:

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says that this information is early and may change.

This is a developing story as the investigation continues.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

