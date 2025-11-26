Man dead after crash on I-5 in Downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A man is dead and another was injured after a collision on I-5 in Downtown Seattle early Wednesday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Yesler Way.
The Washington State Patrol responded to a crash involving a car and pedestrian.
When troopers arrived, they found two patients at the scene.
Crews attempted life-saving efforts on a 30-year-old man, but he died from his injuries at the scene.
A 48-year-old was hurt and did not need to go to the hospital.
Troopers are investigating what led up to the crash.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol.