Man dead after crash on I-5 in Downtown Seattle

A man is dead and another was injured after a collision on I-5 in Downtown Seattle early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Yesler Way.

The Washington State Patrol responded to a crash involving a car and pedestrian.

When troopers arrived, they found two patients at the scene.

Crews attempted life-saving efforts on a 30-year-old man, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

A 48-year-old was hurt and did not need to go to the hospital.

Troopers are investigating what led up to the crash.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol.



